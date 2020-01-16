Millennials most likely to skip flu shot, survey finds

Anti-vaccine sentiment may be fueling many millennials' decision to skip the flu shot, according to a survey from the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Wakefield Research conducted the online survey on behalf of AAFP, polling 1,500 Americans ages 25-73 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 9, 2019.

Five survey findings:

1. About half of Americans (51 percent) did not get a flu shot this season.

2. Millennials were most likely to skip the flu shot. Fifty-five percent had not gotten vaccinated when surveyed, and 33 percent said they were not planning to get the flu shot this season.

3. About 61 percent of millennials who knew about the anti-vaccine movement said they agreed with some of its beliefs. Just 52 percent of adults and 42 percent of baby boomers said the same.

4. African American respondents were least familiar with the anti-vaccine movement of all respondent groups. However, among individuals who were familiar with the movement, African Americans were most likely to say they agree with anti-vaccine sentiment.

5. Men were more likely to underestimate the flu's dangers than women. Twenty-three percent of men reported skipping vaccination because they don't think the flu is serious, compared to 5 percent of woman.

To view more survey findings, click here.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

Quarantined patient at Kentucky hospital was misdiagnosed, officials say

Physicians association sues US congressman, cites 'reputational injury,' after website visits drop

Japan reports first pneumonia case linked to China outbreak

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.