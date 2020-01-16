Japan reports first pneumonia case linked to China outbreak

A man who recently returned to Japan after visiting China has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to the pneumonia outbreak in China, according to a Time report.

On Jan. 3, the man developed a fever and a cough while in Wuhan, China, where the pneumonia outbreak was first reported. He returned to Japan Jan. 6 and was hospitalized for pneumonia. Tests performed on him Jan. 15 were positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

The man's symptoms have subsided, and he has been discharged from the hospital. In China, the man had contact with at least one person with pneumonia symptoms, but did not visit the fish market that has been linked to the outbreak. Japanese officials are checking the man's activity to pinpoint places and people he had contact with in China and on his return to Japan.

In Wuhan, 41 people have been sickened by the new strain of coronavirus, and one person has died. Earlier this week, Thailand reported the first case of the new strain of coronavirus outside of China.

