Utah, Idaho universities to build regional medical education program

Moscow-based University of Idaho and Salt Lake City-based University of Utah are partnering to create a regional undergraduate medical education program in Idaho.

The program will be a first for Idaho and will prioritize bringing physicians to rural communities, according to a Feb. 17 university news release. Students in the program must be Idaho residents, complete clinical rotations in Idaho, sign a return to practice agreement committing to practice medicine for at least four years in the state following residency and must contribute to the Rural Physician Initiative Program.

The new program would complement and expand on partnerships that exist at University of Idaho. It would expand the number of students who are admitted to Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah and complement the Idaho WWAMI program, a collaboration with the University of Washington School of Medicine that allows Idaho students to complete their undergraduate medical education at U of I, the release said.