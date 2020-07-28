Healthcare workers say they lost COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin patient claims

A patient claims health workers said her COVID-19 test had been lost, along with others, according to NBC's WMTV.

Gina Jorgenson started to feel sick last week and got tested for COVID-19 at Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Union Corners Clinic. When she called about the results, health workers told her test, along with 10 other COVID-19 tests, had been lost, Ms. Jorgenson claims.

"I didn't understand how that could happen," Ms. Jorgenson said. "There are certain protocols and methods and certain ways that they keep track of those things, I assume."

UW employees told her she could get tested again or that she probably wasn't sick if she felt better, according to Ms. Jorgenson.

"While no process is perfect, ours limits the possibility of any issues related to transportation and helps assure a quick and accurate response," UW Health said in a statement sent to WMTV. They only collect tests from four local sites and run all the tests in-house, the statement continues.

The organization said they collect tests from the urgent care clinic where Ms. Jorgenson was tested, but could not confirm whether any tests had been lost due to privacy laws.

