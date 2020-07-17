Joint Commission's approval period cut short by CMS over survey concerns

CMS has approved The Joint Commission's hospital accreditation program for a shorter period due to concerns with the organization's survey processes, the agency said in a July 17 notice.

CMS approved The Joint Commission for another two years through July 15, 2022. The approval recognizes The Joint Commission as a national accrediting organization for hospitals participating in Medicare or Medicaid.

CMS can approve healthcare accrediting organizations for up to six years. The agency said The Joint Commission's shorter approval period is due to concerns over surveyors' performance, the thoroughness of their review and how survey processes align with CMS.

The Joint Commission has already implemented certain corrections based on CMS' findings.

"We will continue ongoing review of [The Joint Commission's] survey processes across all their approved accrediting programs to ensure that all our recommended changes have been implemented," CMS said.

To view the full notice, click here.



Editor's note: Becker's reached out to The Joint Commission for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

