Flu has sickened 22 million, CDC estimates

Flu activity was widespread in every state but Hawaii and Oregon for the week ending Feb. 1, according to the CDC's most recent FluView report.

Six things to know:

1. The CDC estimates flu has caused 22 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths this season.

2. The mortality rate attributed to flu and pneumonia was 7.1 percent for the week ending Feb. 1, which falls below the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent.

3. The overall flu hospitalization rate increased to 35.5 per 100,000 population, which matches trends seen at this time in past flu seasons.

4. Forty-five states experienced high flu-like illness activity, up from 41 states a week prior. Nevada and New Hampshire experienced moderate activity, while Alaska and Delaware had low activity.

5. The CDC confirmed 10 additional pediatric flu deaths, bringing the total to 78 for the 2019-20 season. The agency does not have sufficient information to say what percentage of these children were vaccinated. Historically, about 80 percent of flu-associated pediatric deaths involve unvaccinated children, an agency spokesperson told Becker's.

