COVID-19 cases rising in all 50 states: 8 things to know Monday

Regions with low vaccination rates are primarily driving rising U.S. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reports The New York Times.

Eight things to know:

Cases

1. New daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all 50 states, according to the Times.

2. The nation's current seven-day case average was 26,306 as of July 16, a 69.3 percent increase from the previous week's average, according to the CDC's latest COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review.

Hospitalizations

3. Nationwide, hospitalizations are also rising, particularly in states with lower vaccination levels and outbreaks involving the delta variant, such as Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri, reports the Times.

4. The nation's seven-day hospitalization average for July 7-13 was 2,794, a 35.8 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 270,592 as of July 15, a 35.7 percent decrease from the previous week.

6. As of July 18, 68.2 percent of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 59.4 are fully inoculated.

7. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said during a July 16 White House briefing. Dr. Walensky said communities that are vaccinated are "generally faring well," while outbreaks are occurring in areas that have low vaccination rates.

Deaths

8. The current seven-day death average is 211, up 26.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.