Cleveland Clinic recognized for treatment of rare diseases

The National Organization for Rare Diseases has designated Cleveland Clinic as a Rare Disease Center of Excellence, making it one of 40 U.S. medical centers with the distinction.

The goal of NORD's centers of excellence program is to foster collaboration among a network of medical institutions to improve care for the 25 million Americans diagnosed with a rare disease.

"As a NORD-recognized center, Cleveland Clinic will have access to resources and expertise from a large network of institutions working together to innovate around new treatments, therapies and research," Daniel Sullivan, MD, co-director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Rare Diseases, said in a May 4 news release.

At Cleveland Clinic, the center will join physicians, medical geneticists, pharmacists and genetic counselors who care for patients with rare conditions. It also includes Cleveland Clinic's newly unveiled Undiagnosed Disease Clinic, which uses genome sequencing to help find a diagnosis for patients with rare conditions.