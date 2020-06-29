Atlanta hospital forced to move instrument sterilization, use bottled water after main break

Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta had to use bottled water and divert instrument sterilization to other hospitals after a water main broke June 27, according to CNN.

The main break, which happened on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta, led to a boil water advisory being issued in the city. A spokesperson for Emory University's Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center told CNN that there weren't many procedures scheduled over the weekend, and the emergency didn't affect patient care at the hospital.

According to the city's Department of Watershed Management, the boil water advisory has since been lifted, and samplings show no contamination in the public water system.



Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Emory University for an update on the situation. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

