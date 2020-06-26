31% of Black people know someone who's died of COVID-19, survey finds

Nearly one-third of Black Americans know someone who has died from COVID-19, according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos survey.

The survey includes responses from a national sample of 1,153 Black adults, along with a partially overlapping sample of 1,051 U.S. adults. Responses were collected online from June 9-14.

Thirty-one percent of Black Americans said they knew someone who died of COVID-19, compared to17 percent of Hispanic adults and 9 percent of white adults.

When asked if they knew someone who either died from COVID-19 or had symptoms, this figure expanded to 51 percent for Black adults. Overall, 39 percent of all U.S. adults reported the same.

"This pandemic has really unearthed ... the ways these disparities should not be accepted and are not tolerable," Joseph Betancourt, vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, told The Washington Post.



To view the full survey, click here.

