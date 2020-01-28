AMA Foundation creates panel to launch LGBTQ health fellowship

The American Medical Association Foundation has assembled a commission to get a health-focused fellowship program off the ground for the LGBTQ community.

The AMA Foundation Fellowship Commission for LGBTQ Health will include 13 to 15 LGBTQ thought leaders, education specialists, physicians and philanthropists. They will guide the inception of the AMA Foundation LGBTQ fellowship program, a national fellowship program that will help establish a pipeline of specialists trained to address the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ community.

John D. Evans, a co-founders of C-SPAN, will chair the commission. He continues to serve on the C-SPAN board and also co-chairs the advisory board for the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

The AMA Foundation said it hopes the fellowship program will reduce LGBTQ health disparities, increase cultural and clinical competency among physicians and improve basic quality of life for LGBTQ communities.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Man cuts off all oxygen at Minnesota hospital

Gojo gets warning for saying Purell protects against MRSA, flu

Viewpoint: US hospital infection control practices aren't good enough to combat coronavirus

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.