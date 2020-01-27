Man cuts off all oxygen at Minnesota hospital

A man climbed a fence surrounding Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health Hospital and cut off oxygen to the entire hospital in December, according to the Star Tribune.

Security cameras recorded a man approaching a fenced area near the oxygen tanks Dec. 27, according to an affidavit filed Jan. 24. The suspect scaled the fence, broke metal clasps and zip ties, and turned off the oxygen. Hospital engineers discovered the situation after detecting a pressure drop in the hospital’s oxygen levels. No patients were injured or harmed.

No charges have been filed yet, though police have linked the incident to a 39-year-old man suspected of tampering with Xcel Energy meters 250 times. The suspect was seen unplugging computers and televisions at the hospital numerous times before the incident. The suspect's motive is still unknown.

