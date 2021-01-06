7 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Alta Hospitals System (Los Angeles)

2. Franklin Community Health Network-MaineHealth (Farmington)

3. HCA Healthcare (Brentwood, Tenn.)

4. MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center

5. Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.)

6. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.)

7. Sinai Health System (Chicago)

