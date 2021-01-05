Emergency Nurses Association names 50th president

The Emergency Nurses Association selected Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, as the association's 50th president Jan. 1.

Mr. Kraus has been an ENA member since 1996 and has served in numerous association leadership roles. He became a national board member in 2017 and was the secretary/treasurer in 2019. Throughout his nursing career, Mr. Kraus has worked as a staff nurse, charge nurse and flight nurse. Currently, he's an emergency department clinical nurse specialist at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He succeeds Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, as ENA president.

