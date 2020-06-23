7 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Mark Twain Medical Center (San Andreas, Calif.)

  2. Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center

  3. South Texas Health System (Edinburg)

  4. St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley, Calif.)

  5. Swedish Medical Center Issaquah (Wash.) campus

  6. Valley View Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)

  7. West Hills (Calif.) Hospital & Medical Center

