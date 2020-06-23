7 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

More articles on clinical leadership:

HHS releases civil unrest preparedness resources for hospitals

American College of Physicians: Best practice tips when using masks to prevent COVID-19

COVID-19 backlash is pushing health officials to resign; 26 states see jump in cases — 6 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.