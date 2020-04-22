6 hospitals seeking CMOs
Below are six hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Johns Hopkins HealthCare (Baltimore)
- McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Jacksonville (Fla.)
- Mount Carmel Grove City (Ohio)
- PeaceHealth Ketchikan (Alaska) Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center/Cherry Hill Campus (Seattle)
