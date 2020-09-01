10 top infection control, patient safety stories in August

A study assessing the effectiveness of various face coverings, including bandanas and neck gaiters, captured Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control readers' attention the most in August.

Here are the 10 most-read infection control and patient safety stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:

Pandemic will be controlled in 6 months, most Americans predict; CDC shares data on healthcare worker infections — 6 COVID-19 updates

Colorado hospital patient dies after staff fail to change device battery, state finds

US coronavirus death rates by state: Sept. 1

