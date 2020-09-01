10 top infection control, patient safety stories in August

Mackenzie Bean - 

A study assessing the effectiveness of various face coverings, including bandanas and neck gaiters, captured Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control readers' attention the most in August.

Here are the 10 most-read infection control and patient safety stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:

  1. Neck gaiters, bandanas more harmful than not wearing a mask, Duke study suggests

  2. Don't write off neck gaiters yet, researchers say

  3. Fauci: Temperature checks often 'notoriously inaccurate'

  4. 23 staff, 13 patients positive for COVID-19 after Massachusetts hospital employee visits virus hot spot

  5. 7 most common sentinel events this year

  6. California identifies first human plague case since 2015

  7. Woman may be first person cured of HIV without treatment

  8. Disinfectant overuse may have caused 21 nurses to fall ill at Vermont hospital

  9. CDC shares flu shot recommendations for 2020-21 season

  10. How the US is preparing for flu season: 6 things to know

