10 top infection control, patient safety stories in August
A study assessing the effectiveness of various face coverings, including bandanas and neck gaiters, captured Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control readers' attention the most in August.
Here are the 10 most-read infection control and patient safety stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:
- Neck gaiters, bandanas more harmful than not wearing a mask, Duke study suggests
- Don't write off neck gaiters yet, researchers say
- Fauci: Temperature checks often 'notoriously inaccurate'
- 23 staff, 13 patients positive for COVID-19 after Massachusetts hospital employee visits virus hot spot
- 7 most common sentinel events this year
- California identifies first human plague case since 2015
- Woman may be first person cured of HIV without treatment
- Disinfectant overuse may have caused 21 nurses to fall ill at Vermont hospital
- CDC shares flu shot recommendations for 2020-21 season
- How the US is preparing for flu season: 6 things to know
