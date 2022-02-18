Who is getting boosters? 3 notes per CDC data

More than 92.5 million people, or 43 percent of the nation's fully vaccinated population, have received a booster dose, according to CDC data updated Feb. 17.

The agency on Feb. 17 also updated data on the demographic characteristics of people receiving booster doses.

Here are three notes, based on CDC data from 171 million people ages 12 and older who are eligible for a booster dose:

1. Nearly 55 percent of white people in the U.S. eligible for a booster have received one. Comparatively, this figure is about 44 percent among Black people and 39 percent among Hispanic/Latino people.

2. Of those who have received a booster in the U.S., nearly 28 percent are 50-65 years old, the highest proportion of any age group. Among those ages 12-17, this figure is 3 percent.

3. Of those who have gotten a booster, nearly 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.