WHO disputes theory that increased testing has led to COVID-19 jump

After the global number of new COVID-19 cases hit a daily high, a World Health Organization official refuted claims that the rise is due to an increase in testing.

"We do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon," Mike Ryan, MD, executive director of WHO's emergencies program, said June 22.

"Clearly when you look at the hospital admissions, [they] are also rising in a number of countries and deaths are also rising," Dr. Ryan explained.

Single-day COVID-19 cases jumped by 183,020 on June 21. The previous record was 181,232 new cases June 18, when WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, warned that "the world is in a new and dangerous phase."

