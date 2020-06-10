US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

As of 1 p.m. CDT June 10, more than 2 million people in the United States have been infected with the new coronavirus and at least 112,600 have died, a New York Times database shows.

Twenty states and Puerto Rico have reported increases in new cases in the last 14 days, according to the database.

New hot spots are emerging as previously overwhelmed states, such as New York, see decreases in new cases. Florida reported 8,553 new COVID-19 cases this week, and Texas reported an increase in hospitalizations, to 2,056 June 9, Bloomberg reports.

Arizona also has seen a sharp rise in new cases, reporting 1,556 cases June 10, a record high. Joe Gerald, MD, PhD, program director for public health policy and management at Tucson-based University of Arizona told NBC affiliate 12News, that the state could run out of hospital beds in a few weeks.



Some experts said they believe the pandemic's second wave in the U.S. is approaching.

Eric Toner, a senior scholar at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security told Bloomberg, "There is a new wave coming in parts of the country. It's small and it's distant so far, but it's coming."

