10 states with fastest, slowest COVID-19 spread: June 10

Washington has the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate and Hawaii has the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading in all 50 states.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: This list contains ties and reflects the latest update, which was made at 4:04 p.m. June 9.

Ten states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Washington — 1.14

2. South Carolina — 1.10

Vermont — 1.10

3. Utah — 1.09

4. Arkansas — 1.07

Arizona — 1.07

5. Kentucky — 1.03

Oregon — 1.03

6. North Carolina — 1.02

Texas — 1.02

Ten states with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Hawaii — 0.50

2. New York — 0.77

3. New Jersey — 0.79

4. Connecticut — 0.81

Minnesota — 0.81

5. Delaware — 0.84

6. Michigan — 0.85

7. Wyoming — 0.86

8. Rhode Island — 0.87

South Dakota — 0.87

