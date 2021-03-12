US records minimal flu activity 6th week in a row — 5 CDC FluView takeaways

The current flu hospitalization rate is about one-third the rate seen at this time during the low severity 2011-12 season, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending March 6.

Five updates:

1. FluSurv-NET sites in 14 states reported 200 lab-confirmed flu hospitalizations for a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.7 per 100,000 Americans between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 6, 2021. This is much lower than average, and also lower than rates for any season since routine data collection began in 2005.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 0.8 percent for the week ending March 6, compared to 0.9 percent the week prior. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending March 6. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 14.6 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

5. All states and Washington, D.C., reported minimal flu activity for the week ending March 6, the sixth consecutive week in a row nationwide flu activity has been minimal.

