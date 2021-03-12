UK variant in all 50 states: 12 CDC findings to know

The U.K. coronavirus variant has now been identified in every U.S. state, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published March 12.

12 statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 54,639, a 11.2 percent decline from the previous week's average.

2. Overall, this average is down 78.1 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,378 on Jan. 11.

Variants

3. The CDC confirmed 3,701 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 50 states as of March 7.

4. In addition, 108 cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351., have been detected in 23 states.

5. The CDC has also identified 17 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in 10 states.

Vaccinations

6. The U.S. had administered more than 95.7 million total vaccine doses as of March 10.

7. About 62.5 million people have received at least one dose — representing 18.8 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 32.9 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 9.9 percent of the population.

8. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.2 million as of March10, an 8 percent increase from the previous week's average

New hospital admissions

9. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 4,889, down 11 percent from the previous week's average.

10. This figure also marks a 70.4 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,540 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 1,465, down 19.3 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC noted some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts.

12. Overall, this figure has decreased 56.6 percent since Jan. 13.

