US monkeypox cases surpass 1,000: 4 notes

As of July 13, 1,053 monkeypox cases have been confirmed across 41 states and Washington, D.C., according to the CDC.

The three states with the highest number of confirmed cases are California (161); New York (159); and Illinois (162).

Globally, 9,200 cases have been confirmed across 63 countries since May, World Health Organization officials said during a July 12 media briefing.

Three more updates:

Vaccines: About 780,000 more doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos monkeypox vaccine could be ready for distribution by the end of the month, The Washington Post reported July 13. The shots are stored at a vaccine plant in Denmark that is awaiting an FDA inspection and authorization. As of July 12, HHS has distributed 132,074 doses of the vaccine. There is high demand for the vaccine amid the limited supply that is currently available. In New York City, the health department's website crashed for the second time because of an "overwhelming" number of people trying to make appointments for the vaccines.

Outbreak status: The WHO's emergency committee is set to meet July 21 to reassess whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency. The committee will look at "how effective the current counter-measures are and make recommendations for what countries and communities should do to tackle the outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said during a press conference. The committee first met to discuss the matter June 25 and ruled monkeypox did not warrant the designation. As cases continue to rise, epidemiologists and other health experts are urging for the outbreak to be recognized as an emergency.

Testing: The nation's testing capacity is gradually ramping up. Commercial laboratories Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp and Mayo Clinic Laboratories have all started testing for monkeypox in the last week. The CDC expects the labs will be able to process 70,000 tests per week by the end of the month.