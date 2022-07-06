Labcorp gears up to process 10k monkeypox tests per week

Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox by using the CDC's orthopoxvirus test and is the first national laboratory to offer this PCR test.

The testing will be done at Labcorp's largest laboratory in the U.S., and eventually the company will have a capacity of 10,000 tests per week, which would double the current capacity of the CDC's lab network, according to a July 6 press release.

Labcorp will accept specimens from both its customers and overflow from public laboratories. Results will be reported using electronic laboratory reporting and sent to the jurisdictions outlined by the CDC.

There are 560 total confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. as of July 5, according to the CDC.