US COVID-19 vaccination rates up 10%+ from previous week

During the first full week in May, COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. rose by more than 10 percent compared to the previous week, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced via Twitter May 9.

Mr. Slavitt said 5.5 percent of U.S. adults got their first or second COVID-19 shot during the first full week in May.

As of May 9, 45.8 percent of the country's population (more than 152 million Americans) had received at least one shot, and 34.4 percent of the country's population (more than 114 million Americans) had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC's data.

