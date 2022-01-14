US COVID-19 deaths up 37% this week: 11 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates and deaths are increasing nationwide as omicron accounts for an estimated 98 percent of new infections, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Jan. 14.

Eleven numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. As of Jan. 12, the nation's seven-day case average was 782,766, a 33.2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Jan. 5-11 is 20,637, a 24.5 percent increase from the previous week's average.

3. This increase is significantly less than the 60.2 percent jump in hospitalizations the CDC reported Jan. 7.

Deaths

4. The current seven-day death average is 1,729, up 36.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

5. This increase in deaths has accelerated since Jan. 7, when the CDC reported a 14.4 percent jump in deaths compared to the week prior.

Vaccinations

6. As of Jan. 13, about 248 million people — 74.7 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 208.6 million people, or 62.8 percent of the population, have received both doses.

7. About 78.1 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported, up from 72.3 million the week prior.

8. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was nearly 1.3 million as of Jan. 13, a 20.4 percent increase from the previous week.

Testing

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 28.6 percent, up .75 percent from the previous week.

10. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 was about 2.1 million, up 25.6 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

11. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 8, the CDC estimates the omicron variant accounts for 98.3 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, with the delta variant accounting for the remaining 1.7 percent of cases.