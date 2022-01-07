COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 60% in 1 week: 9 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased sharply last week, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Jan. 7.

Nine numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 586,391, an 85.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Dec. 28 to Jan. 4 is 16,458, a 60.2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. About 245.3 million people — 73.9 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 206.8 million people, or 62.3 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 72.3 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was nearly 1.1 million as of Jan. 5, a 3.1 percent increase from the previous week.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 1,246, up 14.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 27.2 percent, up 9.3 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Dec. 24-30 was about 1.6 million, down 9.1 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 25, the CDC estimates the omicron variant accounts for 95.4 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, with the delta variant accounting for the remaining 4.6 percent of cases.