US COVID-19 cases hit highest daily level since February

The U.S. is reporting more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since February, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

The nation's seven-day new case average was 110,360 as of Aug. 8, marking a 114 percent jump from the average seen two weeks prior. For reference, the U.S. recorded its highest seven-day case average of the pandemic on Jan. 10, with 254,060 cases.

The South has the highest average daily cases per capita of all regions, at 53 cases per 100,000 as of Aug. 8.

Louisiana has led the nation in new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, reporting 99 cases per 100,000 population, according to data from the Times. Florida is following close behind at 90 cases per 100,000 population.

To learn more, click here.