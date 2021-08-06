Delta accounts for 93% of COVID-19 cases: 11 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing, alongside vaccination rates, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread in the U.S., accounting for more than 90 percent of infections, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Aug. 6.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 89,977, a 33.7 percent increase from the previous week's average of 67,274.

2. The seven-day case average is 64.6 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (254,060) recorded Jan. 10 and 682.9 percent higher than the lowest average (11,493) recorded June 19.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 348.9 million total vaccine doses as of Aug. 5.

4. About 193.2 million people have received at least one dose — representing 58.2 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 165.6 million people have gotten both doses, about 49.9 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 699,261 as of Aug. 5, a 13.6 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending July 31, the CDC estimates the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, accounts for 93 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, is estimated to account for 2.9 percent of all cases, and the gamma variant, also known as P.1, comprises about 1.3 percent of all cases.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for July 28 to Aug. 3 is 7,707, a 40 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

9. The current seven-day death average is 377, up 34.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 9.5 percent, up 15.7 percent from the previous week.

11. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of July 23-29 was 816,672, up 15.4 percent from the prior week's average.