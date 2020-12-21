Surgeon general: Trump has 'medical reason' for delayed COVID-19 vaccination

Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, MD, U.S. surgeon general, said President Donald Trump hasn't been vaccinated yet because he received Regneron's antibody treatment in October while recovering from a COVID-19 infection, CBS reported Dec. 20.

"He received monoclonal antibodies and that is actually one scenario where we tell people 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time,'" Dr. Adams said. "Politics aside, there is a medical reason."

"I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time," President Trump tweeted Dec. 13.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend a 90-day vaccination delay for people who have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma "as a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid interference of the antibody treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses."

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine during a televised appearance Dec. 18. President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden are expected to receive their first vaccine dose Dec. 21.

