States reversing, pausing, reopening because of the pandemic
Most states are well along the path toward reopening, though recent COVID-19 surges have prompted governors to close some sectors or consider new restrictions, according to The New York Times. Mask mandates and social-distancing guidelines remain in place nearly everywhere.
Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, houses of worship, entertainment businesses, outdoor and recreation businesses and other industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states.
Reversing
Closing certain sectors after seeing a surge
California
Colorado
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Mexico
New York
Texas
Pausing
After some sectors reopened, plans to open more have been delayed
Alabama
Arkansas
Delaware
North Carolina
Oregon
Rhode Island
Reopening
Allowing some sectors to open before others
Arizona
Connecticut
Hawaii
Louisiana
Maine
Ohio
Washington
Washington, D.C.
Reopened
Reopening every major sector, though businesses are almost universally under restrictions, such as allowing fewer customers, requiring masks and enforcing social distancing
Alaska
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
