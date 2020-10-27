States reversing, pausing, reopening because of the pandemic

Most states are well along the path toward reopening, though recent COVID-19 surges have prompted governors to close some sectors or consider new restrictions, according to The New York Times. Mask mandates and social-distancing guidelines remain in place nearly everywhere.

Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, houses of worship, entertainment businesses, outdoor and recreation businesses and other industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states.

Reversing

Closing certain sectors after seeing a surge

California

Colorado

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Mexico

New York

Texas

Pausing

After some sectors reopened, plans to open more have been delayed

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

Reopening

Allowing some sectors to open before others

Arizona

Connecticut

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maine

Ohio

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Reopened

Reopening every major sector, though businesses are almost universally under restrictions, such as allowing fewer customers, requiring masks and enforcing social distancing

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

More articles on public health:

25 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Oct. 27

COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Oct. 27

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 40% from September; Texas plans field hospital, Utah discusses care rationing — 5 updates

More articles on public health:

Pew offers 10 questions to test your health literacy

COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Oct. 27

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 40% from September; Texas plans field hospital, Utah discusses care rationing — 5 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.