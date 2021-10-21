States ranked by vaccine hesitancy

- Small
Wyoming is the currently most vaccine hesitant state, with 28.6 percent of residents over 18 reporting being hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Figures represent the total number of individuals falling under the three categories of "definitely not," "probably not," and "unsure" of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for Oct. 11.
1. Wyoming - 28.6 percent
2. Oklahoma - 24.1 percent
3. South Dakota - 22.9 percent
4. Louisiana - 22.2 percent
5. Montana - 21.5 percent
6. North Dakota - 21.4 percent
7. South Carolina - 19.5 percent
8. Iowa - 19.4 percent
9. Missouri - 19.4 percent
10. Alabama - 18.8 percent
11. Idaho - 18.8 percent
12. Nebraska - 18.3 percent
13. Kansas - 18.2 percent
14. Mississippi - 18.2 percent
15. Arkansas - 18.1 percent
16. Wisconsin - 17.9 percent
17. Michigan - 17.9 percent
18. Tennessee - 17.6 percent
19. Kentucky - 17.4 percent
20. Ohio - 17.1 percent
21. Pennsylvania - 17.1 percent
22. Illinois - 16.7 percent
23. Alaska - 16.6 percent
24. West Virginia - 16.3 percent
25. Utah - 16 percent
26. Arizona - 15.3 percent
27. Indiana - 14.9 percent
28. North Carolina - 14.8 percent
29. Georgia - 14.5 percent
30. Texas - 13.9 percent
31. Oregon - 13.7 percent
32. Maine - 13.6 percent
33. Florida - 13.5 percent
34. Hawaii - 12.9 percent
35. Nevada - 12.7 percent
36. Delaware - 12 percent
37. Minnesota - 11.8 percent
38. California - 10.5 percent
39. Rhode Island - 10.2 percent
40. Colorado - 9.9 percent
41. Massachusetts - 9.7 percent
42. Washington - 9.6 percent
43. New Mexico - 9.2 percent
44. Connecticut - 8.7 percent
45. New Hampshire - 7.8 percent
46. New York - 7.7 percent
47. Virginia - 7.7 percent
48. Maryland - 7.0 percent
49. New Jersey - 6.2 percent
50. Vermont - 5.9 percent
51. Washington, D.C. - 4.3 percent