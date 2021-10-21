States ranked by vaccine hesitancy

Wyoming is the currently most vaccine hesitant state, with 28.6 percent of residents over 18 reporting being hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Figures represent the total number of individuals falling under the three categories of "definitely not," "probably not," and "unsure" of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for Oct. 11.

1. Wyoming - 28.6 percent

2. Oklahoma - 24.1 percent

3. South Dakota - 22.9 percent

4. Louisiana - 22.2 percent

5. Montana - 21.5 percent

6. North Dakota - 21.4 percent

7. South Carolina - 19.5 percent

8. Iowa - 19.4 percent

9. Missouri - 19.4 percent

10. Alabama - 18.8 percent

11. Idaho - 18.8 percent

12. Nebraska - 18.3 percent

13. Kansas - 18.2 percent

14. Mississippi - 18.2 percent

15. Arkansas - 18.1 percent

16. Wisconsin - 17.9 percent

17. Michigan - 17.9 percent

18. Tennessee - 17.6 percent

19. Kentucky - 17.4 percent

20. Ohio - 17.1 percent

21. Pennsylvania - 17.1 percent

22. Illinois - 16.7 percent

23. Alaska - 16.6 percent

24. West Virginia - 16.3 percent

25. Utah - 16 percent

26. Arizona - 15.3 percent

27. Indiana - 14.9 percent

28. North Carolina - 14.8 percent

29. Georgia - 14.5 percent

30. Texas - 13.9 percent

31. Oregon - 13.7 percent

32. Maine - 13.6 percent

33. Florida - 13.5 percent

34. Hawaii - 12.9 percent

35. Nevada - 12.7 percent

36. Delaware - 12 percent

37. Minnesota - 11.8 percent

38. California - 10.5 percent

39. Rhode Island - 10.2 percent

40. Colorado - 9.9 percent

41. Massachusetts - 9.7 percent

42. Washington - 9.6 percent

43. New Mexico - 9.2 percent

44. Connecticut - 8.7 percent

45. New Hampshire - 7.8 percent

46. New York - 7.7 percent

47. Virginia - 7.7 percent

48. Maryland - 7.0 percent

49. New Jersey - 6.2 percent

50. Vermont - 5.9 percent

51. Washington, D.C. - 4.3 percent