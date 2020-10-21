Some COVID-19 vaccines may increase HIV susceptibility, researchers warn

Some COVID-19 vaccines contain a certain adenovirus strain that could make people more susceptible to HIV, four researchers warned in a commentary for The Lancet.

Four vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials globally contain the strain known as adenovirus 5, or Ad5.

In the commentary, researchers shared "a cautionary tale," about a clinical trial they conducted more than 10 years ago for an experimental AIDS vaccine that contained Ad5. They found uncircumcised men who had been naturally infected with Ad5 before receiving the vaccine were more vulnerable to HIV.

"This important safety consideration should be thoroughly evaluated before further development of Ad5 vaccines for SARS-CoV-2," the researchers said.

Lawrence Corey, one of the article's authors and a researcher at Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, told Nature that he and his colleagues decided to share this warning now, since several Ad5-based COVID-19 vaccines may soon be tested in populations with a high incidence of COVID-19.



To view the full commentary, click here.

