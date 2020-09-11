Ohio students knew they had COVID-19, hosted Labor Day party anyway

A police officer discovered a party at Oxford, Ohio-based Miami University at which numerous attendees knew they were infected with COVID-19, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

The officer found seven unmasked men on a house's porch Sept. 5, drinking beer and listening to music.

According to body-camera footage cited by WOIO, the officer ran one student's license and learned he recently tested positive for COVID-19. The student said he was at his house and that everyone living at the house also had the virus. In addition to the students outside, more than 10 others were inside. The student said some of the visitors also had COVID-19.

The officer told them they were violating public health rules, and six of the students living at the house received citations and a $500 fine each.

Over Labor Day weekend, the university reported 159 new student infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,037 at the school of almost 20,000 students, ABC affiliate WCPO reported. On Sept. 8, Miami University said it would resume in-person classes Sept. 21 and that all students moving to on-campus housing must take a COVID-19 test.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 patients twice as likely to report dining in restaurant, CDC study finds

24 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Sept. 11

COVID-19 may have been in LA as early as December; virus deaths tied to air pollution — 4 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.