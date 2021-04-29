NIH readies $1B in grants for long COVID-19 research

The National Institutes of Health plans to dedicate more than $1 billion in grants for further research into long COVID-19, The Hill reported April 29.

In February, the NIH announced it would lead a major research effort focused on identifying what causes prolonged COVID-19 symptoms and on the development of methods to treat or prevent the problems.

Francis Collins, MD, PhD, NIH director, said during an April 28 House Energy and Commerce subcommittee the agency is advancing the initial effort with an "unprecedented" large-scale study. Since the February announcement, the NIH has received 273 requests for research proposals, with comprehensive studies expected to start this summer, Dr. Collins said.

"Some of you have been suffering for more than a year, with no answers, no treatment options, not even a forecast of what your future may hold," Dr. Collins said. "Some of you have even faced skepticism about whether your symptoms are real. I want to assure you we at NIH hear you and believe you."

Preliminary research estimates anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent of people with COVID-19 go on to become long-haulers, Dr. Collins said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.