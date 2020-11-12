New Mexico names new head of health department

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Tracie Collins, MD, to replace Kathyleen Kunkel as New Mexico's health secretary Nov. 11.

Currently, Dr. Collins is the dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and has held a multitude of clinical and academic leadership roles. She will officially assume the role in mid-December. Dr. Collins is the author of nearly 80 scholarly publications and will maintain a clinical practice as a vascular specialist.

Billy Jimenez has served as acting secretary since Ms. Kunkel retired from the role in the fall. Mr. Jimenez will return to his role as general counsel when Dr. Collins formally begins work with the administration.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 12

'We are about to enter COVID hell': Experts warn of most dangerous surge yet

18 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 12

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.