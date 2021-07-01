National COVID-19 hospitalizations still dropping; delta variant may throw wrench in progress

Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 12 percent from two weeks ago, per The New York Times.

Six things to know, as of June 30:

1. The U.S. was averaging 16,517 virus hospitalizations per day as of June 30. This is a decline from last week's average of about 16,982 hospitalized COVID-19 patients per day.

2. New COVID-19 cases have held steady over the last few weeks, still hovering around their lowest levels since testing became widely available. As of June 30, the nation is reporting 11,466 daily cases on average, a 10 percent drop from two weeks prior.

3. For the first time since March 2020, the U.S. is averaging fewer than 300 virus deaths each day. On average, the nation is seeing about 256 deaths each day, a 23 percent drop from last week

4. Less than 1 million Americans are getting a vaccine every day, a steep drop from April's peak of 3.38 million. Hesitancy among young adults is holding the U.S. back from President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70 percent of all adults receiving at least one dose, according to the Times.

5. As of June 30, 66.5 percent of all American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 57.4 percent are fully vaccinated, reports the CDC. This is compared to June 23, when 65.6 percent of adults had received at least one dose and 56.1 percent were fully vaccinated.

6. Many experts are warning about the potential negative consequences the delta variant may have on U.S. pandemic progress. Already, areas with low vaccination rates are starting to see cases rise. For example, areas of Missouri are experiencing COVID-19 surges, particularly in spots where vaccination rates are low, and hospitals are being stretched thin. While national cases decline, average daily COVID-19 cases in Missouri have climbed 55 percent over the past two weeks.