Hotspots emerge in Arkansas, Missouri as national COVID-19 cases — and vaccinations — drop

Across the board, national COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, cases and vaccinations are all dropping, reports The New York Times.

Five things to know, as of June 23:

1. New COVID-19 cases are at their lowest levels since testing became widely available. As of June 23, the U.S. is reporting 11,310 daily cases on average, a 25 percent drop from two weeks prior.

2. COVID-19 deaths continue to decline, with daily deaths dropping 20 percent compared to two weeks earlier. On average, about 300 virus-related deaths are reported most days.

3. Daily average COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped 21 percent from two weeks ago. About 16,982 virus-related hospitalizations are reported daily.

4. Regionally, hotspots have emerged in rural areas of Missouri and Arkansas.

5. About 1 million Americans are getting a vaccine every day, a steep drop from April's peak. Hesitancy among young adults is holding the U.S. back from President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70 percent of all adults receiving at least one dose, according to the Times. As of June 23, 65.6 percent of all American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 56.1 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.