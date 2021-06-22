US likely to miss July 4 vaccination goal, White House says

The U.S. is unlikely to reach President Joe Biden's goal of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, the White House said June 22, according to The New York Times.

The country is expected to reach that milestone only for people ages 27 and older by July 4, the White House said at a news briefing. If the vaccination rate continues on its current seven-day average, the country will reach about 67 percent of all adults partially vaccinated by July 4, according to an analysis by the Times.

If the country doesn't reach the goal, it would be the first time a vaccination goal set by President Biden has not been met, the Times reported. He set the goal May 4.

The latest CDC figures show that 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 177 million have received at least one dose.

Read the full article here.