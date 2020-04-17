Most Americans worry states will lift coronavirus constraints too quickly, survey finds

A majority of Americans (66 percent) are concerned that state governments will lift COVID-19 restrictions too quickly, while 32 percent are more concerned that states will not lift restrictions quickly enough, a new poll shows.

The national survey was conducted by Pew Research Center from April 7 to 12 and it includes responses from 4,917 U.S. adults.

Six other survey findings:

1. Seventy-three percent of respondents said that when it comes to the problems the country is facing from the pandemic, the worst is still to come; 26 percent said the worst is behind us.

2. About half of respondents identifying as Republicans or Republican-leaning (51 percent) said they're more concerned the state restrictions will be lifted too quickly, compared to 81 percent of respondents who identified as Democrat or Democrat-leaning.

3. More women (70 percent) than men (62 percent) are worried about states lifting restrictions too early.

4. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65 percent) said President Donald Trump was too slow to take major steps to address the threat to the U.S. when cases of COVID-19 were first reported in other countries.

5. Thirty-nine percent said that in his public comments on the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump is presenting the situation as it really is, while 52 percent said he is making the situation seem better than it is.

6. Forty-five percent of respondents said the president is doing a good or excellent job responding to the needs of hospitals, physicians and nurses.



