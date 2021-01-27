More US adults willing to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds

About 41 percent of U.S. adults say they're willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them; that's up from 34 percent who were surveyed in December, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor report released Jan. 27.

An additional 6 percent of respondents said they have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

More key findings:

About 31 percent of U.S. adults want to "wait until [the vaccine] has been available for awhile and see how it's working for other people" — down from 39 percent in December.

One in five adults are more hesitant to get vaccinated, with 7 percent reporting they'll only get it if they're "required to do so for work, school or other activities," and 13 percent saying they "definitely" will not get it. Those numbers are down slightly from December.

Similar to previous findings, the latest report shows Black and Hispanic adults remain more wary of the vaccine than white adults. Additionally, Black and Hispanic adults with lower incomes were less likely than higher-income white adults to say they received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 11-18 and included 1,563 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples.

To view the full findings, click here.

