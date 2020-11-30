Missouri physician starts petition calling for governor to implement mask mandate

Michah Luderer, MD, PhD, internal medicine resident at St. Louis based-Barnes Jewish Hospital recently started a petition urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate, reports local CBS affiliate KMOV.

"We're drowning at the hospital," Dr. Luderer said. "People are dying every day from COVID-19 and we're not doing everything in our power to stop the virus."

As of Nov. 30, the petition, "Wear a Mask. Save a Life," had more than 4,500 signatures. Dr. Luderer plans to submit it to the governor's office later this week.

The petition parallels the battle against COVID-19 to that of war and attempts to appeal to Mr. Parson by drawing on his past experience serving in the U.S. Army.

"This defense does not require heavy ammunition or soldiers, but simply wearing a mask," the petition says.

Missouri is currently one of 13 states without a mask mandate.

More articles on public health:

26 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 30

CDC to vote on who gets COVID-19 priority in emergency meeting

Fauci warns of 'surge upon a surge'; Moderna seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine — 6 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.