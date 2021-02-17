MemorialCare offering free mental health program to Southern California residents

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare is offering a free online mental health program to its patients and 14 million Southern California residents, the health system said Feb. 9.

The initiative provides access to SilverCloud Health, a personalized mental health program that includes digital modules on managing anxiety, depression, stress, building resilience, better sleep and a module focused on the emotional challenges caused by COVID-19.

Participants do not need a referral to sign up for the program.

So far, more than 1,000 MemorialCare patients have used the virtual platform, according to the news release.

