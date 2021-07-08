'Lesson for all': Delta variant tied to high ventilator demand, says Mercy CAO

The delta coronavirus variant may increase demand for ventilators, Mercy Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said in a series of July 8 tweets.

The Springfield, Mo.-based hospital has struggled to match staffing and supply with a sudden jump in ventilator demand amid a COVID-19 surge.

Supply leaders had ventilators immediately delivered and a call for respiratory therapists was answered.

"I believe this rapid escalation in demand for respiratory support should be a lesson for all in healthcare who have not yet experienced the delta variant," Mr. Frederick wrote. "Be prepared and ensure your plan allows for quick access and delivery of additional equipment like our plan provided us."

"I hope our ongoing experience can continue to provide valuable information to our colleagues across the nation specifically in areas of low vaccination acceptance like ours," Mr. Frederick concluded.