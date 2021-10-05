Hospitalizations drop 20% in 2 weeks; Midwest sees highest regional case rate — 9 COVID-19 trends

Nationally, new daily COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death rates are all declining.

Below are nine national COVID-19 trends, including pediatric data:

Cases

1. As of Oct. 1, the nation's current seven-day case average is 106,395 new daily COVID-19 cases, a 13.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average, according to CDC data. This marks the second consecutive week the CDC recorded declining cases.

2. Alaska has the nation's highest recent average cases per capita, reporting 121 cases per 100,000 residents as of Oct. 4, according to data compiled by The New York Times. By region, the Midwest is seeing the highest average case number per capita, reporting 38 cases per 100,000 people. The South is recording 32 cases per 100,000; while both the West and Northeast are reporting averages of 28 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Children accounted for 26.7 percent (173,469 cases) of reported COVID-19 infections for the week of Sept. 23-30, the most recent data available from the American Academy of Pediatrics. In total, 5,899,148 total pediatric cases have been reported, accounting for 16.2 percent of all known U.S. cases.

4. As of Sept. 30, the national COVID-19 case rate for children is 7,838 cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations

5. New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates have dropped 20 percent over the last two weeks, though 18 states are still seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to Oct. 5 data taken from HHS.

6. Among 24 states reporting data, children with COVID-19 accounted for 1.6 percent to 4.2 percent of total virus hospitalizations, with 0.1 percent to 1.9 percent of all pediatric COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization.

Deaths

7. As of Oct. 2, the weekly COVID-19 death average was 1,476 deaths, down 3.3 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. The nation surpassed 700,000 total pandemic deaths on Oct. 1.

8. Among 45 states reporting data, children accounted for 0 to 0.26 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. Seven states reported zero pediatric COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccinations

9. As of Oct. 4, 64.9 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC. In total, 56 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 3.1 percent of that population also receiving a booster dose.