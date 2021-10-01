COVID-19 cases, deaths fall in US: 9 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases and deaths fell this week, while vaccination rates rose slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Oct. 1.

Nine statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 106,395, a 13.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. This marks the second consecutive week of decrease after the CDC on Sept. 24 reported a 17.1 percent fall in the nation's seven-day case average.

Hospitalizations

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Sept. 22-28 is 8,321, a 14.9 percent drop from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. About 214.3 million people have received at least one dose — 64.6 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 184.6 million people have gotten both doses, or 55.6 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 726,899 as of Sept. 30, a 6.4 percent increase from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on projections for the week ending Sept. 25, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 1,476, down 3.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 6.6 percent, down 11.1 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Sept. 17-23 was about 1.6 million, down 5.4 percent from the prior week's average.