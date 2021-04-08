Kaiser creates vaccine equity toolkit

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is seeking to promote equal COVID-19 vaccine access through a new toolkit for healthcare organizations, health plans and state or local governments.

The toolkit, which Kaiser released in late March, offers resources for measuring and reporting vaccine equity, along with strategies to increase vaccinations in vulnerable communities.

The resource is also informed by Kaiser's own efforts to improve vaccine equity, which includes a comprehensive public education campaign, the creation of mass vaccination hubs and participation in a joint effort to vaccinate 2 million vulnerable older adults.



To view the toolkit, click here.

