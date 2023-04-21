Houston hospitals see increase in patients with mold infections after hurricane

Four hospitals in Houston have reportedly seen marginal increases in patients being diagnosed with mold-related infections possibly linked to the timeline of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Houston Public Media reported April 20.

Researchers examined invasive mold infection rates at four hospitals in the region both one year before and one year after Hurricane Harvey and found that instances were "significantly higher posthurricane than prehurricane."

In addition to the increased instances of mold infections, patients were also found to have more severe outcomes related to their infections.

The authors of the research note that as severe weather instances increase due to climate change factors, it is important for clinicians to be educated on and prepared for treating increased cases of mold infections as their research for this instance demonstrated a likely increase related to the 2017 hurricane event.