Healthy Black children more likely to die post-surgery than white children, study finds

Among apparently healthy children, Black children were 3.43 times more likely than white children to die within 30 days post-surgery, according to a study published in Pediatrics.

Researchers analyzed 2012-17 data from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program-Pediatric, identifying children who had inpatient operations and were assigned American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status 1 or 2.

Among 172,549 apparently healthy children, Black children had a 3.43-times higher likelihood of dying within 30 days post-surgery than white children. Black children had 18 percent relative greater odds of developing postoperative complications and 7 percent relative higher odds of developing serious adverse events than white children.

Even among apparently healthy children, being Black is strongly associated with a higher risk of postoperative complications and mortality, the researchers concluded.

More articles on public health:

85 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Texas county

COVID-19 hospitalizations see sustained rise for 1st time since April: 4 CDC updates

How Northwell Health treated acutely ill COVID-19 patients at home

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.